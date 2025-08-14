Bondi: Former DOJ Employee Threw Sandwich at Federal Agent in D.C. — Now Fired and Charged with Assault

A man who was seen hurling a sandwich at a federal agent in Washington, DC, earlier this week has been identified as a now-former employee of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Sean Charles Dunn was fired from his position on Thursday after he was identified as the man seen in a viral video throwing a Subway sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed.

Watch Below:

The Attorney General also announced that the 37-year-old is facing a felony assault charge for the sandwich attack.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi said on Thursday. “I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.”

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” the Attorney General added. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

In the video, Dunn, clad in a pastel pink shirt and shorts, was seen chastising a group of federal officers and reportedly calling them “fascists” before suddenly throwing a sandwich at one of the CBP agents, hitting him in the chest.

The federal agents then chased the now-former DOJ employee through the streets of the capital while onlookers jeered.

In June, the CBP asserted that “Anyone who assaults or impedes a federal law enforcement officer or agent in the performance of their duties will be arrested and swiftly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Attack a cop, and life long consequences will follow!” the Customs and Border Protection added.

