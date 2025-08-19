Democrat Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), a man who identifies as a woman, claimed President Trump is waging an “all-out assault” against “American democracy” because he wants to get rid of mail-in ballots and voting machines.

“This president is taking notes from his favorite dictator. Let’s be clear: a president with popular policies wouldn’t need to illegally gerrymander districts, ban voting machines, or abolish vote-by-mail,” the transgender-identifying lawmaker said in a post to X on Monday evening.

“This is an all-out assault not just on free and fair elections—but on American democracy itself,” he continued.

President Trump said during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Friday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, “Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can’t have an honest… election with mail-in voting.”

In a lengthy post to Truth Social on Monday, Trump reiterated his position, saying he plans to sign an executive order before the 2026 midterms cracking down on mail-in ballots and scrapping voting machines.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” the 45th and 47th president wrote.

“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections,” he continued. “Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.”

Trump added that Democrats are “virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Main-In SCAM” due to their “HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and “WOKE” for everyone, and so much more…”

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS,” he concluded. “THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.