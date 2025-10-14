Kamala Harris Omits President Trump’s Name from Middle East Statement

Former vice president and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris excluded President Donald Trump’s name from her statement on the historic peace deal Trump reached in the Middle East resulting in the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

In a statement released on October 13, Harris began, “I am thankful and deeply encouraged that this ceasefire has brought long-awaited moments of joy and reunion — as 20 Israeli hostages are finally reunited with their loved ones and Palestinian families and the people of Gaza begin to receive desperately needed relief from unimaginable suffering.”

She credited this to both “diplomacy and persistence” and commended those who made the agreement possible, but she only mentioned “the President and his team,” omitting Trump’s name.

“I commend the leaders and partners whose efforts made this agreement possible, including the President and his team,” Harris’s statement reads.

“There is still much more work to do to secure a lasting peace, ensure the safety and dignity of every innocent life, and build a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in freedom and security,” she added.

Despite her omission of Trump’s name, her statement is far more gracious than that of some of her Democrat colleagues. Far-left Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), for instance, had this to say: “Raising hell at home & then pretending to be the President of Peace is diabolical.”

Regardless, countless individuals across the globe are praising the historic peace deal, as Trump stated that it serves as an answer to the prayers of millions.

“This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for,” Trump said on Monday.

“With the historic agreement we’ve just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered. As you know, the hostages have been returned, and further work goes on having to do with the — sadly — to save bodies,” he continued.

“After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over,” Trump added. “Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment. and other supplies, much of it paid for by people in this room.”

Trump also declared on Monday that “all across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated.”