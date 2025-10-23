VIDEO: Man Wearing Trump Inflatable Costume Allegedly Attacked at No Kings Rally

A man wearing an inflatable costume of President Donald Trump was allegedly attacked at a No Kings protest over the weekend, video shows.

The man, Jonathan Silveira, — who also carried an American flag — wore the costume to the protest in Swampscott, Massachusetts. He told Boston 25 News that he simply wanted to show his support for the president.

“I just wanted to get Trump out there and show him he has some support,” he said. “I was saying, I love Donald Trump. Go Trump.”

Video shows a man — identified by police as Michael Curll — running up behind Silveira and allegedly kicking him before carrying out a full on attack. A police report details the alleged attack, asserting that Curll “uses his right leg to hook around Silveira’s legs, causing him to fall forward.

“Curll then re-engages, wrapping his arms around Silveira’s neck and jumping up,” it adds.

VIDEO:

Silveira also posted the video –taken by his girlfriend — to his Facebook page with the caption, “My costume is ruined by a liberal lunatic.”

“He ran over to the police and tried to get me arrested but the camera’s [sic], that are everywhere, said different,” he added in a comment.

“The costume was really tight. I couldn’t really move in the thing. I felt the pressure on my side. He pushed after he kicked, and I just fell to the ground,” Silveira said of the alleged attack.

“By the time I got the costume off, he was already with the police talking to them, saying I hit him with a pole,” he continued, denying that accusation.

According to Boston 25 News, “Curll pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Monday. He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court in December for a pre-trial hearing.”

The No Kings protests — or as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) referred to them, the “Hate America rally” — took place over the weekend and leftists protested the president and his actions.

“That’s where they’ve gone, and the hate America rally is the common theme among all those groups,” Johnson said ahead of the rallies, noting that they are comprised of Marxists, socialists, Antifa advocates, anarchists and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat party.

“Listen to the language they use themselves. Many of them don’t like living in America. They hate capitalism. They hate our free enterprise system. They hate our principles. They hate the ideas that we come in to work every day, to fight for, to preserve the greatest nation in the history of the world,” he added.

He also pointed to the irony of their protest by noting, “”If President Trump was a king, the government would be open. If President Trump was a king, he would’ve closed the nationals parks and the National Mall so they couldn’t have had the rally.”