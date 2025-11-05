Rep. Brandon Gill Moves to Impeach Judge James Boasberg for Aiding Jack Smith’s Partisan Lawfare

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) filed impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday over his role in the “Arctic Frost” probe.

On Tuesday, Rep. Gill formally introduced impeachment articles against Judge Boasberg, who signed off on subpoenas and other measures in former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, according to a report by Fox News.

“Chief Judge Boasberg has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and created a constitutional crisis,” Gill told the outlet. “He is shamelessly weaponizing his power against his political opponents, including Republican members of Congress who are faithfully serving the American people within their jurisdiction.”

“Judge Boasberg was an accomplice in the egregious Arctic Frost scandal where he equipped the Biden DOJ to spy on Republican senators.” The congressman added, “His lack of integrity makes him clearly unfit for the gavel. I am proud to once again introduce articles of impeachment against Judge Boasberg to hold him accountable for his high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Gill’s resolution reportedly accuses Boasberg of one count of abuse of power.

The text of the impeachment resolution obtained by Fox News reads, “Ignoring his responsibility to wield the power of his office in a constitutional manner, Chief Judge Boasberg granted Special Counsel John L. Smith authorization to issue frivolous nondisclosure orders in furtherance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation project codenamed ARCTIC FROST.”

“These nondisclosure orders covered Members of Congress who were acting in accord with their legislative duties and privileges guaranteed by Article 1, Section 6, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution,” the text adds.

Last month, redacted Arctic Frost documents, which included subpoenas of phone records for ten senators and one House lawmaker, were made public by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

The documents also revealed gag orders that were sent to Verizon and AT&T, telling them not to inform lawmakers of the subpoenas. Verizon obeyed, while AT&T did not.

The subpoenas and gag orders were reportedly signed by Boasberg, who has been blasted by Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who said the investigation was “worse than Watergate.”

Republicans have also argued the subpoenas are potential violations of the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution, which protects lawmakers from facing arrest or being questioned by authorities over the things they say or do in their legislative roles.

Courts, meanwhile, can find a loophole by disputing what qualifies as “legislative,” Fox News noted.

This is not the first time Boasberg has faced backlash over his official actions.

Earlier this year, the federal judge faced impeachment articles after he issued an order that temporarily paused President Donald Trump’s migrant deportation flights to El Salvador.

