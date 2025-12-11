Video: Woman Braves Raging Apartment Fire to Save Two Dogs

A woman risked a roaring blaze at a residential building in Guizo Mandaue City in Cebu to rescue her two terrified pet dogs.

Ei Mei Lee Maningo, 32, braved the fire in her three-story building in the Philippines on Wednesday, tossing her Pomeranian pups to fire fighters and neighbors below, Gulf News reported.

Video, which has since gone viral, captured the rescue, showing orange flames and thick black smoke pouring from the ravaged building as Maningo whisks her canine friends to safety.

After saving her pets, the video shows her barely reaching a ladder to get down from the inferno. The video shows a firefighter climbing up the ladder to help her down as she clings to the side of the building, finding her footing.

People on social media heralded her bravery, with one user calling her a “tough lady.”



“Not all heroes wear capes,” another person said.

The fire is believed to be electrical in origin, according to the report. The blaze was contained within 40 minutes by responders from Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection and did not spread to other structures.

While the building was severely damaged, no casualties were reported.

Maningo sustained minor injuries and was treated on site, the outlet reported. The dogs came out of the horror unscathed.