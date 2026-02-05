Hillary Clinton Attacks James Comer Over Epstein Hearing: ‘If You Want this Fight, Let’s Have It — In Public’

Hillary Clinton attacked House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday as she pushed for a public hearing after she and her husband agreed to testify before the committee as part of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “If you want this fight,” she told Comer, “Let’s have it — in public.”

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife are set to testify on their relationship with the disgraced financier before the House Oversight Committee later this month. The plan was put in place after Comer rejected requests for a closed-door deposition and written testimony.

On Thursday, the former Secretary of State accused Comer of “moving the goalposts,” suggesting the committee chairman made a last-minute decision to have the couple’s depositions be video recorded.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction,” Hillary Clinton wrote in a Thursday X post.

In a follow-up post, the twice-failed presidential candidate challenged Comer to a “public” fight.

“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it — in public,” she wrote. “You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.”

Hillary Clinton concluded her post by insisting, “We will be there.”

The House Oversight Committee responded to her X posts, writing, “The Clintons are going to Clinton and try to spin the facts. On Tuesday, at the eleventh hour, their lawyers, Jonathan Skladany and Ashley Callen, said their clients accepted the terms of the depositions.”

“These terms are no different than any other deposition we have held on this case — even with Republicans like former AG Bill Barr and Secretary Alex Acosta,” the committee added in its post, which was also reposted by Comer.

“Then they pretended that we were moving the goalpost when they received, along with the subpoenas, the House deposition guidance that explicitly mentions video recordings,” the House Oversight Committee continued.

“We are not going to debate the meaning of the word ‘is.’ We are going to get answers for the American people. The full truth. The buck stops here,” the committee added.

The X post concluded with “Here are the receipts” above images of emails between the committee and the Clintons’ legal team, which involved laying out the terms for the depositions.

The correspondence reveals that the Clintons had agreed to transcribed deposition.

The couple is set to testify before the committee later this month, with Hillary Clinton’s deposition scheduled for February 26, and Bill Clinton expected to appear the following day, on February 27.

Last month, Comer rejected a “ridiculous offer” from the Clintons for an unofficial interview regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, stating that the “latest demands” by the Clintons made it “clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment.”

Before that, Bill Clinton is under contempt of Congress after he was a no-show for his scheduled deposition before the House Oversight Committee earlier last month. Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, had also defied the bipartisan subpoena, skipping her deposition.

In December, Breitbart News outlined the Clintons’ ongoing resistance, noting they had declined multiple offers to schedule live testimony and instead offered sworn written statements.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.