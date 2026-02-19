Watch: Ilhan Omar Says Democrats Don’t Just Want to Abolish ICE, They Plan to Dismantle DHS

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) revealed at a townhall meeting on Wednesday that Democrats don’t just want to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but they are actually planning how to dismantle the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entirely.

“What I will say is that there is an easier conversation happening today than six, seven years ago when I got to Congress, about what we need to do with ICE, which is to abolish it,” Omar told her audience during the townhall meeting.

The Democrat congresswoman further revealed, “There is a lot of conversation about what the dismantlement of the Department of Homeland Security should look like.”

Omar’s comments come after she and other Democrat lawmakers — like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) — stoke the flames of resistance in reaction to routine U.S. law enforcement operations in recent weeks.

Notably, ICE has been around since 2003 and their raids are not a new phenomenon, but Democrats have been riling people up under the Trump administration, causing them to believe that impeding law enforcement means resisting some sort of “fascist” regime.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrat-run Minnesota is not only allowing far-left rioters to attack federal law enforcement officers in ICE, but elected officials like Walz and Omar openly encourage the attacks through fearmongering rhetoric.

Last month, Walz, who lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, threatened to activate the Minnesota National Guard against federal law enforcement and fearmongered to other citizens across the country, telling millions that they are “next.”

“To Americans who are watching this, if you’re in Portland or you’re in L.A., or you’re in Chicago, or you’re wherever, they’re coming next,” the governor said, before urging people across the U.S. to “stand with us against this.”

