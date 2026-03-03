Nurse Behind Bars for Allegedly Having Sex with Patient, Falsely Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

A Wisconsin nurse is behind bars for falsely accusing a drug-court patient of sexual assault after having sex with him several times.

“Melissa Knutson was found guilty of misconduct in public office and obstructing an officer after she engaged in a tryst with the patient while she was working for the Monroe County Drug Court in 2022,” the New York Post reported.

When authorities became aware of the relationship, Knutson accused the patient of assaulting her, prosecutors said.

Knutson, whose job it was to give the patient a substance abuse drug called Vivitrol, initially claimed she had kept quiet about the supposed assault because she was afraid he would hurt her or her family, per the report.

However, text messages between the patient and Knutson show she initiated the relationship. Texts also revealed Knutson said she would deny the relationship if they were ever caught, prosecutors said.

The nurse later admitted to lying about the assault.

“The harm caused by Ms. Knutson was deep and significant. Not only did she violate the sacred trust between a patient and a nurse, but she compounded that by falsely accusing the patient of sexual assault,” District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a statement.

“This situation is particularly egregious given the patient in this situation was a participant in drug court,” he added.

Knutson has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision, according to the report.