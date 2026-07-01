Moms for Liberty Barred from Participating in Alaska State Fair After Being Labeled Extremist Group

The conservative organization Moms for Liberty has been barred from participating in the Alaska State fair after being labeled an extremist and hateful group by dishonest leftists.

The group, which works to defend parental rights “at all levels of government,” was stopped from participating at the Tanana Valley State Fair when their application was ultimately denied.

Moms For Liberty President Tiffany Justice told Fox News Digital an application was put in to set up a booth at the fair, but the Fairbanks chapter of the organization received a letter on April 27 rejecting their request.

Gail McBride, who serves as chair of the Moms for Liberty Fairbanks chapter, went to a Tanana Valley State Fair Board of Directors meeting over a week ahead of receiving the rejection letter, correcting the record on how the group has been represented. At the time, former fair employee David Leslie, whom Fox New Digital said “remains heavily involved in the event,” spewed misinformation about the group, labeling it an “anti-government, extremist hate group.”

“They target LGBT people specifically,” Leslie falsely claimed. “This is extremely dangerous. People die because of hate. People kill themselves.”

“It was pretty interesting,” McBride said. “The community needs to know it’s another one of these attempts to cancel conservatives by screaming loudly.”

After the meeting, the fair’s board of directors rejected the chapter’s participation.

Executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association (TVSFA) Scott Vance also failed to give an exact answer as to why the chapter was denied, telling Fox News Digital that “Tanana Valley State Fair Association reserves the right to deny any application at its sole discretion.”

Vance added, “Applications that, in the judgment of the Association, may reasonably be expected to create disruption, compromise the safety or comfort of attendees, or conflict with the Fair’s mission to provide a welcoming, family-oriented environment will not be accepted.”

“I have the unenviable task of sorting through all grievances and reports from our staff, members, and the community. Based on multiple issues that have come to my attention, this is the best decision that aligns with the mission of the fair and fostering a welcoming environment,” Vance continued.

Moms For Liberty President Tiffany Justice said the organization is “exploring legal actions right now.”

Notably, leftists frequently turn to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which has been indicted and described as a “criminal organization” by the Trump administration, to demonize conservative groups. In the past, it has labeled parental right groups, including Moms for Liberty, as hate groups.