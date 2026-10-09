Trump Announces Deal with Putin to Deliver Russian Diesel to U.S.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia has agreed to supply millions of tons of diesel fuel to the American and global market, following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The president said the first shipments would begin immediately, with larger deliveries scheduled through November and beyond in a post on Truth Social.

Trump laid out a delivery schedule that escalates over time:

I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.

The president said Russia would then deliver up to 3,000,000 additional tons, depending on the condition of its refineries.

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He tied the arrangement to U.S. leverage in the Persian Gulf, where American forces have operated throughout the war with Iran.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump wrote.

Trump named lower prices for American farmers, ranchers, and truckers as his priority and closed the announcement with a line on Tehran.

“Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon!” Trump added.

The announcement follows the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which the president signed into law last month. The statute takes effect Oct. 19, directs tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian goods, and allows secondary sanctions on countries that purchase Russian fuel.

Many of the law’s provisions can be waived by the president.

Trump imposed major oil sanctions on Russia last October but issued waivers this year, citing disruptions from the Iran conflict that drove up energy costs and inflation.

The deal lands as diesel sits near a record of roughly $6.50 a gallon weeks before the November midterms. Last week, Trump said Europe had agreed to release diesel reserves “immediately,” and days later he signed an order expanding access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel at a rally in Nebraska.