Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Appears to Loudly Fart on Senate Floor

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appears to have let out a ghastly flatulence this week on the floor of the chamber while criticizing President Donald Trump over the war in Iran.

The 75-year-old Democrat’s apparent toot, followed by what seemed to be a light chuckle, was caught live on C-SPAN and spread across social media, the New York Post reported.

“Now on Iran and the NDAA,” Schumer said before his engine seemingly sputtered.

“When all the Trump administration can say about his disastrous war with Iran is that Vietnam was worse. A point Trump made yesterday, he reveals the scale of his failure. This is what Donald Trump said. The only thing he can say is Vietnam was worse. Oh my God! A war that killed close to 50,000 Americans, a war that lasted almost a decade, a war that ripped America apart,” he continued.

“Schumer’s Tootgate brought to mind a similar televised gaseous emission by disgraced former California Rep. and accused serial sex pest Eric Swalwell, who unleashed an air biscuit for the ages live on MSNBC’s ‘Hardball with Chris Matthews’ in 2019,” the Post’s Chris Nesi reported.

Swalwell denied responsibility for the disruptive emission, texting a Buzzfeed reporter, “It was not me!!!!!” The show later claimed on social media that the sound was from a mug scraping across a studio desk.

Schumer has not acknowledged the alleged fart, and his office did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment by time of publication.