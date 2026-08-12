Officials: Fighter Jets Intercept Civilian Plane Where President Trump Attended Teen Athletic Event in Ohio

Military officials said on Tuesday that fighter jets intercepted a civilian plane that was flying in restricted airspace over an event in Geneva, Ohio, where President Donald Trump was attending a youth athletic tournament.

North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which secures airspace over the U.S. and Canada, said F-16 jets used flares to alert the pilot at around 6:15 p.m. ET, CBS News reported. NORAD said the civilian plane, which was in violation of the temporary flight restriction over the area, was escorted safely back to the ground.

“Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground,” NORAD officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues temporary flight restrictions and shares them with pilots through Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), according to the report. FAA and NORAD urge pilots to always check for notices before making plans and taking flight.

The FAA placed a restriction over Geneva as President Trump traveled to the city in Air Force One for a youth athletic tournament called the 2026 Patriot Games, according to the report.

“Fighter jets were also scrambled over Bedminster, New Jersey, over the weekend, where one of Mr. Trump’s golf courses is located,” per the report. “Two general aviation planes violated the temporary restrictions in place over Bedminster on Sunday, also triggering interceptions by NORAD jets, the military command said. The planes in those encounters were also safely escorted from the restricted area, according to NORAD.”