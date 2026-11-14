Maher: Dems Have Refused to Accept Elections, But It’s at Higher Level on Right

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democrats have refused to accept election results that have gone against them, but not “on the same level” as the right.

After Maher criticized Republicans for not accepting election results, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) asked, “Do you feel that way when the Democrats don’t concede either? Because I remember that in 2016 being the case.”

Maher responded, “It wasn’t on the same level. It really wasn’t. You think it’s the same thing?”

Huckabee Sanders answered, “I’m not saying it’s the same. But it seems like you only care if it’s when he does it.”

Maher then said, “I care when anybody does it, but it’s a false equivalency. And he still hasn’t conceded the 2020 election, which he lost.”

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