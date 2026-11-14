VIDEO: Child Safety Activist Claims Leading Gay Protestor Assaulted Her, NYPD Mum on Potential Charges

A child safety advocate has filed a complaint with the New York Police Department (NYPD) after she was allegedly assaulted by a prominent LGBTQ+ protester outside a hospital — but it’s unclear whether law enforcement will do anything about it.

In fact, activist and influencer Christiane Torello says the lack of official charges appears to be a pattern as she alleges she was assaulted in another protest several weeks ago in front of two New York detectives who did nothing and wouldn’t even talk to her after the attack.

Torello posted video of the most recent incident where she claims she was elbowed in the chest by Gays Against Guns NY President Jay Walker while she was asking him to comment on males in the locker room during a protest in front of Mount Sinai Hospital almost ten days ago.

Walker is a prominent gay activist who served as the 2026 New York City Pride Grand Marshal. He was part of a group rallying against the hospital’s decision to end treatments for minors in the face of a U.S. Justice Department probe on the practice.

Torello told Fox News Digital in a story published Saturday:

The hospital is no longer providing any type of gender-affirming care for minors, including surgeries, puberty blockers and hormones. There’s always a group of individuals who go to these protests to show their discomfort and displeasure with the hospital stopping these procedures because they want the children to transition. I usually go there in opposition to them. I support the hospital’s decision to stop providing that care. I always go by myself and ask questions.

In her video, she can be heard questioning Walker why he wanted to have “penises in the locker room” as he was walking away from her, shouting “get away from me” when he stopped, spun around, and allegedly struck her in the chest with his elbow.

She claims he was aiming for her head but missed.

By following the activist, Torello apparently was thinking turnabout is fair play, as she says she is often “followed around” by gay protestors who put signs in her face and block her way.

Her questions to the activist were graphic.

“When I asked the organizer of the protest, Jay Walker, what size dongs he’d like in the girls’ locker room, he didn’t have an answer,” she told the cable news outlet. “They never have answers to those questions. They don’t like to talk about it.”

The acidic language went both ways.

The camera footage shows both activists yelling and cursing at one another as they were walking.

Fox Digital reported:

Walker was heard calling her “psychotic,” “scumbag,” a “garbage person,” and a “stalker,” while she accused him of being a “woman abuser.” At one point, he was allegedly seen lunging at Torello, to which she dared him to “do it again” and said she would post the video on social media.

The anti-child transition activist said she reported the incident to the NYPD but believes they don’t “do anything when it comes to a lot of violence.”

“But this is a different type of violence,” she explained. “I have a First Amendment right to be there and peacefully protest. I wasn’t hitting anybody. Do I ask questions that may be annoying or triggering? Sure. But that’s the extent of what I do. That doesn’t warrant me getting hit, elbowed, or punched.”

She said it’s not the first time authorities have not acted: “This is actually the second time a man has put his hands on me at a protest.”

“There were two NYPD detectives in front of that other protest who watched me get hit, and they didn’t even talk to me,” she said. “I asked them if they could direct me somewhere, and they wouldn’t say one word to me.”

She continued, “I had to figure it out on my own. I filed a report, and nothing happened to that man either.”

It remains unknown whether police will act on the most recent alleged assault as NYPD did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comments on the complaint’s status.

Gays Against Guns NY also did not respond to repeated attempts by the outlet to get comments.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.