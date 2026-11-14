‘ACAB’: Unrest Across France as Anti-Police Demonstrations Held Throughout Country

A protester faces anti-riot forces during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, on No
Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP via Getty Images
Kurt Zindulka

Leftist protests continued on Saturday in dozens of cities across France, with tens of thousands gathering in Paris amid concerns from French intelligence of further acts of violent rioting.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Paris police sources expected between 30,000 and 60,000 people to attend the various left-wing demonstrations in the French capital, including potentially “300 to 600” radicals who could spark unrest.

Meanwhile, outside of Paris, some 55 different protests were organised, with around 10,000 people expected to attend.

Le Figaro reported that attendees of a rally in Paris were heard chanting ACAAB (All Cops Are Bastards), “Money for the people”, and “Fuck Israel”.

Clashes were witnessed as the protesters approached the Place de la Nation, with some agitators throwing garbage cans into the street and setting them on fire. Clashes with police were seen in other cities, including Bordeaux, Lyon, and Nantes.

Protesters are seen behind a grafitti reading "Down with the police state" during a demonstration in Bordeaux, south-western France, on November 14, 2026 as part of a nationwide day of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality organised by Yellow Vest movement, labour unions and high school and university students. Protection of children and adolescents, opposition to the "license to kill," wages, resources for education: various demonstrations will be held on November 14, 2026 in France and converge into a single march in Paris for Act V of the movement against the high cost of living. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters are seen behind a graffiti reading “Down with the police state” during a demonstration in Bordeaux, south-western France, on November 14, 2026 as part of a nationwide day of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP via Getty Images)

Anti-police sentiment was reportedly a major theme of the protests, which were called in part in response to legislation seeking to legally protect law enforcement officers who are forced to use their weapons during riots.

Leftist protesters claimed that this would amount to a “licence to kill”, while others chanted “Justice for Nahël”, referencing the Algerian-heritage teen who was killed by police after he attempted to flee in a car from the scene of a traffic stop. The killing sparked months of multicultural riots in 2023.

The demonstrations came amid warnings from the Paris Police Prefecture’s intelligence directorate (DRPP) of the risk of more violence in Paris on Saturday, Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Bordeaux, south-western France, on November 14, 2026 as part of a nationwide day of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality organised by Yellow Vest movement, labour unions and high school and university students. Protection of children and adolescents, opposition to the "license to kill," wages, resources for education: various demonstrations will be held on November 14, 2026 in France and converge into a single march in Paris for Act V of the movement against the high cost of living. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP via Getty Images)

A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Bordeaux, south-western France, on November 14, 2026 as part of a nationwide day of protests over the rising cost of living and inequality (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP via Getty Images)

The report warned of a potential “radical bloc” comprised of far-leftists, Antifa and other activists using the demonstrations as a pretext for “verbal and physical provocations against the police” as has previously been the case during the past two months of rioting during the protests supposedly over school conditions.

The intel arm of the Paris Police noted that various left-wing groups are set to attend as well, including the CGT union and the La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party of presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has been accused of manipulating and fomenting the fiery violence seen since September.

The DPPP specifically cited the legislation concerning the use of weapons by police as “the most likely to mobilise” and could mean that the demonstrations would likely have a “very strong anti-police character.”

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