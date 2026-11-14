Leftist protests continued on Saturday in dozens of cities across France, with tens of thousands gathering in Paris amid concerns from French intelligence of further acts of violent rioting.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Paris police sources expected between 30,000 and 60,000 people to attend the various left-wing demonstrations in the French capital, including potentially “300 to 600” radicals who could spark unrest.

Meanwhile, outside of Paris, some 55 different protests were organised, with around 10,000 people expected to attend.

Le Figaro reported that attendees of a rally in Paris were heard chanting ACAAB (All Cops Are Bastards), “Money for the people”, and “Fuck Israel”.

Clashes were witnessed as the protesters approached the Place de la Nation, with some agitators throwing garbage cans into the street and setting them on fire. Clashes with police were seen in other cities, including Bordeaux, Lyon, and Nantes.

Anti-police sentiment was reportedly a major theme of the protests, which were called in part in response to legislation seeking to legally protect law enforcement officers who are forced to use their weapons during riots.

Leftist protesters claimed that this would amount to a “licence to kill”, while others chanted “Justice for Nahël”, referencing the Algerian-heritage teen who was killed by police after he attempted to flee in a car from the scene of a traffic stop. The killing sparked months of multicultural riots in 2023.

The demonstrations came amid warnings from the Paris Police Prefecture’s intelligence directorate (DRPP) of the risk of more violence in Paris on Saturday, Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

The report warned of a potential “radical bloc” comprised of far-leftists, Antifa and other activists using the demonstrations as a pretext for “verbal and physical provocations against the police” as has previously been the case during the past two months of rioting during the protests supposedly over school conditions.

The intel arm of the Paris Police noted that various left-wing groups are set to attend as well, including the CGT union and the La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party of presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has been accused of manipulating and fomenting the fiery violence seen since September.

The DPPP specifically cited the legislation concerning the use of weapons by police as “the most likely to mobilise” and could mean that the demonstrations would likely have a “very strong anti-police character.”