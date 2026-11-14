VIDEO: Credible Bomb Threat near Chemical Plant Prompts Evacuations and Illinois City’s Shutdown

A suspicious package found near an industrial building prompted evacuations of neighbors living within a one-mile radius of the site in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday.

The package was discovered near the BioUrja ethanol plant, CBS News reported early Saturday.

In a social media post late Friday, the Peoria Police Department said it was investigating a “reported bomb threat” at the site located at 1 Edmund Street. The department noted anyone who lived or worked within the one-mile radius was encouraged to evacuate until further notice.

“The evacuation recommendation is being issued out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel investigate the threat. If anyone evacuating needs to seek shelter, please go to Manual Academy, 811 S. Griswold Street, Peoria, IL,” the post read, noting most streets in the area had been closed for safety.

“Officers are currently on scene conducting a thorough investigation and search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat and ensure public safety. Residents and businesses within the designated area are asked to cooperate with emergency personnel and avoid the area until further notice,” police said. Per the CBS report, law enforcement later determined it was a “credible threat” and Police Chief Brad Dixon said Saturday the package was “rendered safe” just after 9:00 p.m. A few hours later, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali stated, “A device has been identified. We know it’s a credible threat. We know it’s a bomb. We don’t know whether there are other devices,” according to WBAL-TV.

Ali also noted that the building was “a plant that has ethanol and highly combustible types of chemicals, and so that’s what alarms us.”

The evacuation order remained in place overnight and officials were expected to give another update at noon on Saturday, Central Illinois Proud reported.

Meanwhile, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge of the Springfield office, Ryan Presley, said his office was asked to assist local police in their investigation.

“We will work tirelessly to bring this individual to justice,” he told reporters of the person responsible.