A Florida woman has been accused of drugging men she meets at casinos and nightclubs and stealing their property, including a $100,000 Rolex.

The woman, identified as Lynda Mae Crouse, 32, is alleged to have seduced and drugged a man in April at the Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach around midnight, according to the New York Post.

Reports indicate authorities believe she’s committed similar actions against several other victims.

The Post noted she “is accused of preying on deep-pocketed bachelors she meets out, flirtatiously convincing them to take her home or to a hotel and then drugging them and taking off with their high-end watches before they come to, according to Broward County arrest records.”

Crouse and the victim are said to have exchanged contact info before departing the club and the man later sent an Uber to Crouse’s home to bring her back to his place, according to court documents.