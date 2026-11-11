Rex Ryan Arrested for Allegedly Running over Pedestrians’ Feet

Noted feet aficionado Rex Ryan has got to be beside himself after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians in Nashville last week.

The former Jets head coach was arrested Wednesday in connection with the alleged incident that took place on November 5. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Ryan turned himself in “on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants” after he was accused of “striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck.”

The reported incident occurred near the very popular Broadway Street in Nashville just before midnight. According to the police report, Ryan ran over the feet of the two pedestrians and did not stop.

“The pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue, running over both victims’ feet and making contact with one of the individuals’ legs,” according to MNPD.

“The pedestrians said the vehicle kept going but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way, where they waved down the driver (Ryan). They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away. They took pictures of the truck’s license plate (registered to Ryan) and the driver.”

Ryan has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident (2), failing to give information/render aid (2), and failing to obey a traffic control signal (2), the New York Post reports.

His bond was set at $6,000. Records show that Ryan left the jail early Wednesday.

Ryan, 63, gained humorous notoriety in 2010 while coaching the Jets, when a foot fetish video he filmed of his wife made it to the internet and gained national headlines.