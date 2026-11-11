Nvidia Board Hires Former Prosecutor to Probe Jensen Huang’s China Spy Scandal

Nvidia’s board hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair with a woman alleged to be a spy for China, as the company tries to manage the fallout of its scandal a week before its quarterly earnings report.

The Washington Post reports that the board brought in Joon H. Kim, a partner at the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to lead the investigation. Wachtell has handled sensitive inquiries before, including a probe into claims that the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented NBA salary rules in retaining Kawhi Leonard.

Kim spent years as a prosecutor. He worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2013 to 2018, handling organized crime cases, including the murder prosecution of mobster Peter Gotti. In 2021, while in private practice, he was one of the independent investigators who examined sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (D).

Huang disclosed the affair to employees in an email sent Sunday, the same day he told his wife. Breitbart News reported additional details that have come to light about Jensen’s partner in the affair, Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a spy for China:

Alice Huang is a former television reporter for Chinese state media who joined Megaspeed in 2023 after working in the financial sector. A Singapore registration listed her as a company director from March to November that year. She first met Jensen Huang at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024, according to earlier Journal reporting, and the two met again at the Taipei cocktail bar. In May 2025, during another Taipei visit, Huang was photographed with her again at a dinner, the two seen kissing on the cheek and touching arms. Weeks after the Taipei dinner, Huang and top Nvidia lobbyists traveled to Washington to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, arguing the government should approve export licenses for the H20 chip, which was built for the Chinese market. A few days later, after Huang met with Trump, the administration approved the H20 sale in exchange for 15 percent of China sales going to the U.S. Treasury. Around the same time, Nvidia executives learned of the government’s investigation into Megaspeed. Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, reportedly reached out to Jeffrey Kessler, head of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. Shortly afterward, the Justice Department took control of the Megaspeed probe, reducing the Commerce Department’s role. Some officials worried Kessler’s contact with Nvidia had tainted the investigation.

Huang showed up at Nvidia’s Santa Clara headquarters Monday and ran his regular morning meeting with top executives as usual. Later that day, in a separate closed-door meeting, he addressed the affair directly and apologized to staff, according to people familiar with the meeting who spoke to CNBC. He took no questions, then moved on to the day’s business. He was back in the office Tuesday for more meetings, one week before Nvidia reports quarterly earnings.

Nvidia shareholders have reacted to the China spy scandal by filing a lawsuit against the company:

The law firm of Schall, Brown & Schwartz was the first to launch an investigation of Nvidia over the Chinese spy scandal. The class-action lawsuit was then filed by the Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit claims Huang and Nvidia misled shareholders about the national security concerns the relationship raised, and that the omission artificially propped up Nvidia’s share price. “As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” the complaint states.

The mood inside the company has been mixed. One employee told CNBC the atmosphere was “sad,” while another described the response as “business as usual.”

Read more at the Washington Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.