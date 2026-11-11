Watch: Police Arrest Leftist for Attacking Turning Point USA Member with Cane at U. of Texas at Tyler

A man was arrested at the University of Texas at Tyler on Tuesday, after allegedly assaulting a Turning Point USA field representative and two students with a cane during a campus event.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows a man going berserk after encountering a Turning Point USA booth on campus, tearing down the group’s American flag, and swinging at conservative students with a cane.

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“Y’all don’t deserve this,” the man said after tearing down the American flag.

He then aggressively raised what has been described as a prop cane, before calling the Turning Point USA students “fascist pieces of shit.”

After that, the deranged man hits an individual with the can, before another person intervened to stop him.

Video footage then shows the leftist being placed in handcuffs, before being escorted away by police.

UT Tyler police responded immediately and arrested the man, who was criminally trespassed from the school, the university said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

“Everyone has the right to free speech, and violence will not be tolerated at this university,” UT Tyler President Dr. Julie Philley said.

The university reportedly added that the alleged assailant was not a student at UT Tyler, and that he has been accused of assaulting three people during the Turning Point USA student event.

The attack happened during a “Pick Up the Mic” event at the University of Texas Tyler, a Turning Point USA initiative that aims to continue the legacy of its founder, slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, through interactive Q&A and “Prove Me Wrong”-style events on campus.

“The First Amendment protects your right to speak, even to protest. It does not protect assaulting people you disagree with,” Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

“Violence has no place on any campus, and it doesn’t represent East Texas. Thank you to UT Tyler police for acting quickly,” the congressman added.

Tuesday’s alleged assault is the latest in a series of attacks Turning Point USA has faced since the horrific assassination of their founder, Charlie Kirk, last year.

Last week, an unhinged leftist was arrested after he was caught on video appearing to backhand a Turning Point Action volunteer in the face at a polling location in Laconia, New Hampshire.

The following day, two men were arrested and charged with plotting to throw objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico.

Meanwhile, comedians and podcast hosts have been mocking Kirk’s assassination in recent weeks, a move many say signals to their audiences a tolerance for — or even sympathy with — political violence.

Over the weekend, comedian Dave Chappelle told a sold out Madison Square Garden crowd he “feels better” after Kirk was murdered.

Before that, Saturday Night Live star Michael Che mocked Kirk’s assassination during his new Netflix special, saying, “They shot that nigga like Squid Games,” among other ghoulishly jokes.

Meanwhile, leftist Jennifer Welch laughed about desecrating Kirk’s body during a recent episode of the I’ve Had It podcast, resulting in her show losing several sponsors.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” Erika Kirk wrote in a Sunday X post.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she added.