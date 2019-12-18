Susan B. Anthony List President: Leftist Motivation for Impeachment ‘Is Preserving Roe v. Wade,’ Abortion

Left-wing and partisan Democrat “motivation” for impeachment of President Donald Trump is the preservation of lawful access to abortion via the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, explained Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“You linked [impeachment] to the abortion debate,” said Marlow, highlighting Dannenfelser’s Thursday-published column at Breitbart News. “Think you’re actually brilliant for pointing this out. … I wish I had pointed this out. Such a smart point, I wish I had made it. Describe the connection between the abortion debate and the impeachment.”

Dannenfelser replied, “The motivation — sometimes stated, but most often not stated — of the left [for] many, many of the things they’ve done since the swearing in of this president is preserving Roe v. Wade and stopping what they see as a tidal wave of reversal coming ahead.”

“I sat next to Alyssa Milano throughout the hearings on Kavanaugh, so I happen to be in that stew of people, and it’s so clear what their motivation is. They see this as an existential threat, his presidency, and now he can claim a quarter of sitting judges, now, have been nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. So they are right to worry.”

Protecting the legality of abortion is “the heart of their movement,” added Dannenfelser. “They’re careful not to say it very often, [to protect their claims of an] authentic case for impeachment.”

Dannenfelser stated, “They should be worried. The tidal wave is coming.”

“All roads lead back to abortion with the Democrats,” concurred Marlow. “This is all about protecting [abortion].”

“There’s nothing that even comes close to the transformative nature of the work in the judiciary, and when this president is a footnote decades from now, we will still be feeling the positive effects of what he has done,” concluded Dannenfelser.

