Former Donald Trump administration official and Michigan eighth congressional district Republican candidate Paul Junge told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) “betrayed” her promises to the American voter by pushing to impeach the president.

Junge, a former Trump administration official at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (U.S. CIS), hopes to unseat freshman swing district Democrat Slotkin.

Rep. Slotkin represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election by more than six percent and that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

The Michigan Republican noted that when Rep. Slotkin ran for office, she vowed not to join the Democrat movement to impeach the president.

Junge told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “Elissa Slotkin, when she campaigned for this congressional seat, she made promises to the voters here in Michigan that she would not be part of an impeachment effort, that she would be part of bipartisan efforts, and she’s clearly betrayed those promises.”

The Michigan conservative noted that Slotkin has served as one of the leading Democrats to push for a War Powers resolution to limit the president’s ability to respond to the Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

“She is probably the lead member of Congress that pushed this impeachment and removal effort, which is such a farce, and also this War Powers resolution, this effort to undercut the president’s ability to defend American lives — it’s just reprehensible. It needs to come to an end,” Junge added.

Junge said that Michiganders want “a leader who’s going to work with the president, defend American values, defending American lives.”

He continued, “We need a conservative leader who will take her to task for what’s she done. I just got done working in the Trump administration; I was a Trump appointee in the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. CIS, the U.S. Center for Immigration Services, I’ve worked on Capitol Hill, I was an investigative counsel at the Senate Judiciary Committee, we worked with real whistleblowers, not the fake whistleblowers that Adam Schiff seems to find.”

Junge said that Rep. Slotkin, “in her brief time in Congress, has voted 90 percent of the time with the ‘Squad.’”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.