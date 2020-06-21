Elise Stefanik: Democrats’ Broken Promises Give GOP Opportunity to Retake House

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News Saturday that freshman swing district Democrats broke their promises to the American people by voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Stefanik spoke to Breitbart News Saturday as President Donald Trump was readying to hold his first campaign rally since the coronavirus outbreak in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stefanik is one of the many Republican lawmakers attending the rally as surrogates for the Trump campaign.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Stefanik whether she believes Republicans could retake the House. Republicans only need to take back a net 17 seats to regain the House majority. President Trump won 30 congressional seats during the 2016 presidential election that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

Stefanik said Republicans have a great shot at retaking the House.

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) represents one of these key swing districts. Horn defeated incumbent Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) by 1.5 percentage points during the 2018 midterm elections. Trump also won Horn’s district by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election.

She said, “I agree, and that Oklahoma district is a huge pickup opportunity, and the president won it, and many of these first-term Democrats promised to work with the president. They broke their promise to the voters to impeach the president, bearing their fundamental promise multiple times, and the most important thing you can do it is to make sure you can keep your word, and those freshman Democrats have not done so. I do think there’s an opportunity to win back the House.”

Stefanik said Trump and Biden’s policies drive a stark contrast; Trump “supports our law enforcement,” whereas Biden is “part of the Defund the Police movement.”

The New York congresswoman noted the economic resurgence America continues to experience will help Trump’s election chances.

She explained, saying Americans will “see a historic economic recovery, five million jobs were added to our nation’s economy, the most in one month ever in our nation’s history. The fact that retail sales have increased by 18 percent that shows how focused the president is on reopening the economy, which is what the people want. And, again, we can do both do the public health while protecting our national economy. This is why you’re seeing so much energy, there’s excitement around the rally, and there’s certainly going to be historic, and there’s going to be many, many in and hundreds of thousands will be tuning in.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News.