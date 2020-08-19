Jim Bognet, Pennyslvania’s Eighth Congressional District Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Tonight that America could expect to experience more violence and chaos like in Portland, Oregon, if voters elect “feckless” Democrats like Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA).

Bognet, a former Trump administration staffer, spoke to Breitbart News Tonight as he launched an ad in Portland, Oregon, noting that those fed up with the chaos and anarchy in the area can always move to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Watch the ad, “Good Luck, Portland,” here:

Bognet explained why he aired the ad, telling host Matthew Boyle, “Most of the people in Portland are good, hard-working, law-abiding people, and our message to them is that if you are good, law-abiding, and hard-working, come to PA-8. We have a great place to live, we have a very business-friendly climate, and we love our cops, we love God, we love our Second Amendment rights, we love our neighbors, we don’t walk into each other’s stores and try to burn them to ground, and we don’t assault federal buildings here in northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Bognet added that he wanted to highlight that Portland is “melting down.”

“It makes me really angry, the senseless violence and the destruction, the roundhouse kicks that I saw being delivered to a senseless man on the ground,” he added.

Bognet said, “That cannot be allowed to happen in the United States of America.”

Bognet charged that America could expect to see more violence and chaos if the country continues to elect more “feckless” Democrats such as Cartwright and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

He said, “That’s not the direction I want to go in; that’s not the direction I want the Republican Party to take our country in, but that’s the direction we will go in if we continue to go in and elect feckless Democrats to be our mayors, and if we elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, and my opponent Matt Cartwright. None of them have done anything to stop the senseless violence.”

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.