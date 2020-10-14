Catherine Engelbrecht: Left Changing Voting Laws to Steal Presidency via Post-Election Litigation

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, said recent changes to voting laws are part of a broader plan by Democrats to take the White House through litigation after Election Day, sharing her analysis on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Engelbrecht highlighted the Purcell principle, a convention dissuading courts from changing election laws shortly before an election. SCOTUSblog.com explains, “Under the Purcell principle, courts should not change election rules during the period of time just prior to an election because doing so could confuse voters and create problems for officials administering the election. The principle takes its name from Purcell v. Gonzalez.”

Engelbrecht said, “The Purcell principle [is] sort of the norm among election administrators that you don’t change any major rules 30 days before an election, and we’re still seeing things change. … You can’t turn on [or] read the news without seeing a headline about tens of thousands of ballots going to the wrong person, or going to the wrong addresses, or being improperly printed.”

Confusing the electorate and overwhelming the electoral system with changes and problems is part of a left-wing strategy to lay a pretext for post-election litigation, Engelbrecht noted.

“This is by design, and yes, they have sewed the ground for post-election litigation on a scale that we’ve not seen,” Engelbrecht remarked. “It’s why they’ve retained over a thousand attorneys. We need to, as patriots, recognize that this is part of their game plan. [It] is to cause confusion, and we just need to stay focused on the signal and getting that vote in, getting our friends and family out to vote and working at the polls to help smooth the process as best as we can and beat them at their own game.”

Engelbrecht urged people to vote early out of concern for future events that could obstruct or change in-person voting.

“Vote early,” Engelbrecht advised. “Do not wait until Election Day because there are too many things that could go haywire between now and then. Get the vote in.”

Engelbrecht repeated her call for citizens to volunteer with local authorities to protect the integrity of forthcoming elections in November.

Engelbrecht implored, “Call your county. You can get put in touch with your county election administrator does see to see if there are any openings there on a team doing actual vote counting and signature comparisons. Call your party or candidate and work on their behalf as a poll watcher. Poll watchers can be placed in most states up until Election Day, so it is not too late to serve, and we need volunteers.

True the Vote offers an online tool allowing users to get information on volunteering as election workers.

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.