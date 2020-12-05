Congressman-elect and former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday and discussed the questionable health saga surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden.

Last week, it was reported that Biden had fractured his right foot while playing with his dog. Consequently, Biden was seen in public this week wearing a walking boot.

“Anybody can slip and fall, obviously. I actually broke my ankle during the campaign … but here’s the issue: I still maintain that something is going on with Joe Biden’s health. You can look back at what he previously looked like early on in the campaign,” Jackson said, questioning if the 78-year-old is being “medicated at this point.”

“He’s got good days. He’s got bad days,” Jackson continued. “I think he’s in a transition period right now where he’s developing some early cognitive issues that are just age-related, and I don’t think it’s gonna be good to be commander in chief in that situation.”

“God forbid he becomes our president,” Jackson said. “I’m a firm believer that if he gets in, he won’t be there for more than a year before something comes up and they have to remove him from office, and Kamala Harris is our president.”

Jackson said he also believes Biden’s stepping down once he assumes office and handing the reins to Harris has been a part of the “grand plan from the beginning,” as “soon as they realized they were stuck with him as their candidate.”

“I have no confidence in his cognitive or physical ability to serve as our commander in chief and our head of state,” Jackson added. “He doesn’t have the cognitive resources or the physical stamina, in my mind, to do this job.”

