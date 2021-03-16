Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s “open border policy” and promises of amnesty are an “invitation” for illegal immigration, human smuggling, and sex trafficking operations run by transnational criminal cartels.

“What we are seeing is a true surge at the border,” Blackburn said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “It is a crisis, and this is a crisis of the Biden administration’s making. When President Biden basically said our border is open — you’re not going to be deported, you’re not going to be turned away — people saw that as receiving an engraved invitation to come to the U.S. to get in line and try to get the benefits.”

She continued, “What they’re doing is trying to receive the benefits of U.S. citizenship and the promises of the American Dream without meeting the responsibility and obligations that are required for that.”

Blackburn noted that foreigners from many countries engage in illegal immigration and exploitation of birthright citizenship in the U.S.

“Of course, we know that people are coming from countries all over world to illegally enter,” she remarked. “You have China and the Middle East [as] some of the areas that are paying the most, and working with the cartels to get passage into the U.S., and this should be of concern to every single U.S. citizen, because when you have an open border policy, when you are having these illegal immigrants coming into the country, you are not testing them for COVID, you are encouraging the drug cartels, because the borders are open, the wall construction has stopped, and then they are going into every single community and every town becomes a border town.”

Blackburn went on, “Every state becomes a border state because of the impact of drugs and gangs and human trafficking and sex trafficking. … This is where the American people need to stand up and be the people, and push it back on their members of the Senate and the House who may be sitting there on their hands saying nothing to this administration.”

“[Elected officials] need to work with their local law enforcement to be certain that the police have the tools and the training that they need to deal with the impacts that come from an open border,” Blackburn stated. “I’m working on legislation that would push forward putting the Migrant Protection Protocols from the Trump administration into law, because Joe Biden and [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] have basically taken our nation’s immigration policy and … torn them up like Nancy Pelosi tore up that State of the Union speech last year.”

The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the Remain in Mexico policy, required asylum seekers seeking entry to the U.S. across the southern border to wait in Mexico until their claims were adjudicated.