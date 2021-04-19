Raising the price of gasoline is part of Democrats’ plan to make driving unaffordable for most Americans, Washington Times opinion editor and Breitbart News columnist Charles Hurt said Monday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

“They make no secret about the fact that they … want [gas] at six dollars a gallon,” Hurt remarked. “They want it at eight dollars a gallon. This is not a secret to them. The Green New Deal, the whole thing — all these people — their intent is to raise the price of gas so that it is so expensive that nobody can drive anywhere. They’re not kidding around about this. This is not a joke to them, and they’re not embarrassed by it. … They want gas to be at $20 a gallon. They want it to be like Europe because they want no one to be able to afford to drive anywhere. That’s their goal.”

Marlow noted that higher prices on gas — either through increased taxation or government-driven restriction of supply — amount to a “regressive” tax more harmful to poorer Americans.

The early Biden era inflation is weighing particularly on the bottom end of the income scale. Gasoline prices, for example, rose 8.8 percent in March. The lower third of household incomes spend more on transportation than the upper two thirds, according to long-running data from Pew Charitable Trusts. In 2019, transportation costs—of which the price of gasoline is a major component—accounted for 17 percent of all household expenditures, according to Statista, the second biggest category after housing. Food is third in line after transportation and housing, accounting for 13 percent of household spending. The March Producer Price Index indicates food prices rose half a percentage point in March and 1.3 percent in February. Over the past 12-months, food prices are up 5 percent.

According to the latest data from U.S. Energy Information Association, national gas prices currently average $2.85 per gallon, up 99 cents from one year ago, an increase of 34.7 percent.