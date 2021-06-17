Exclusive — Rep. Devin Nunes: Republicans Must Stop Talking to Establishment Media

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) advised Republicans on Wednesday to end communications with left-wing and partisan Democrat news media.

Nunes repeated his call for Republicans to stop treating leftist operations as legitimate news media outlets on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Breaking the News, held Nunes, exposes the widespread “criminality” and “defamation” of a mostly corrupt news media landscape, Nunes determined.

Nunes lamented how many Republicans still interact with CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, and similar news media outlets despite widespread recognition of their deceptive conduct.

“The real challenge for me is — even living through this — is trying to get my fellow Republicans to understand just how corrupt these institutions are,” Nunes stated.

Marlow’s book details conflicts of interest related to many news media outlets’ conglomerate ownership as well and industry figures’ financial and familial links to companies, interests, and people they ostensibly report on.

Nunes remarked, “I still, for the life of me, can’t understand why Republicans talk to 95 percent of the media, which is fake news. … ‘Fake news’ isn’t the proper term. It’s the propaganda arm of the Democrat Socialist Party. That’s what it is.”

He continued, “It’s no different than the Chinese Communist Party [and] the propaganda they put out. It’s no different than what the Soviet Union did with the old Pravda media, and, quite frankly, it’s no different than how Putin controls the media today, where 95 percent of his media in Russia is propaganda for the Putin regime. It’s the same thing here.”

Leftist and partisan Democrat news media should be treated as such, Nunes advised. News media outlets such as the CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post regularly describe themselves as politically objective and non-partisan.

Nunes said, “It just frustrates a hell out of me why we treat these guys as anything different other than a propaganda machine for the left.”

He continued, “I tell my colleagues all the time, ‘Would you walk in to the Democratic National Committee and do an interview with with their top lawyers and top investigators? Would you do that?’ Of course, they all say, ‘Well, of course not.’ Then why are you talking, why are you going on television with these kooks?”

“You’re just going into the propaganda machine,” he added. “The only reason I can see it sometimes — and I think you pointed this out — is you just want to go on there to mock them, to, to grab a screenshot of something, or 30 seconds that you can then take out and put on your social media and email out on the platforms. ”

Nunes concluded, “The institutions are corrupt, but I still think the Republicans just don’t get it.”

Nunes recently noted Republicans undermine legitimate news media outlets by engaging with and speaking to corrupt leftist operations. He urged Republicans to speak with genuine news media and not reward unethical companies with their time.