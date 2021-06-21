Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events and author of The Antifa: Stories From Inside the Black Bloc, told Breitbart News on Monday that the removal of President Donald Trump has emboldened Antifa.

Antifa sees ousting the Trump administration as a victory, Posobiec stated in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Posobiec noted the widespread adoption of its “defund the police” narrative among Democrats, their allied media, and the broader left has energized Antifa.

He remarked, “They are definitely on the upswing, and they see the removal of Trump. They see … the defunding of many of these police organizations [and] police departments as getting everything they ask for, and they’ve had now a major taste of victory, and they’re looking for other targets. They are looking for more opportunities to be able to flex their power, to flex their muscle, and they’re flush with this corporate backing, with the backing of many of these mainstream media organizations. They want to go out there and go after every single vestige of the conservative movement until it is gone.”