Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events and author of The Antifa: Stories From Inside the Black Bloc, told Breitbart News on Monday that the removal of President Donald Trump has emboldened Antifa.
Antifa sees ousting the Trump administration as a victory, Posobiec stated in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.
Posobiec noted the widespread adoption of its “defund the police” narrative among Democrats, their allied media, and the broader left has energized Antifa.
He remarked, “They are definitely on the upswing, and they see the removal of Trump. They see … the defunding of many of these police organizations [and] police departments as getting everything they ask for, and they’ve had now a major taste of victory, and they’re looking for other targets. They are looking for more opportunities to be able to flex their power, to flex their muscle, and they’re flush with this corporate backing, with the backing of many of these mainstream media organizations. They want to go out there and go after every single vestige of the conservative movement until it is gone.”
The refusal of local authorities in Portland, Oregon, to stop Antifa’s ongoing violent conduct further invigorates the leftist group, Posobiec held.
He remarked, “If you look up at a place like the city of Portland, you could easily make the argument that Antifa has been one of the most effective extremist organizations in America, because they have actually succeeded now in dismantling a specific portion of government, the rapid response unit of the Portland police department. These are the people that are called out for civil, unrest events.”
On Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau’s entire Rapid Response Team resigned in protest after a Portland police officer was indicted for a 2020 altercation with a leftist demonstrator.
Posobiec said, “Antifa looks at the whole thing as a victory. … [Antifa] specifically targeted this police unit, and now that unit is gone.”
Antifa mainly recruits purposeless people who seek meaning by posturing as advocates for the interests of the “working class,” Posobiec observed.
“Antifa typically recruits empty people, so you’re looking for your nihilists, certain types of your incels, but in many cases, it’s people from an upper-middle class to upper-class sort of rung of society,” he said.
He concluded, “You’re not looking at people who are lower middle class [or] who are working class. [Antifa] is not a working class organization, the same way hardly any communist organization throughout history has ever been working class. This is where Lenin comes in with his vanguard for the proletariat — sort of trite — because he’s actually saying, ‘These workers, they just don’t seem to be revolting on their own, someone has to lead them,’ and the problem is that working class people are actually working,”
Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.