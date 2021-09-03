Abby Johnson, author of Unplanned: The Dramatic True Story of a Former Planned Parenthood Leader’s Eye-Opening Journey across the Life Line, said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that Texas’s newest abortion law will lessen the number of women damaged by the “tragedy of abortion,” including associated suicides, anxiety and eating disorders, and depression.

Democrats and the broader left typically ignore the testimonies of women “who are suffering from the tragedy of abortion,” Johnson remarked. She noted that women who regret having had abortions can be psychologically afflicted.

She said, “[They are] not listening to the voices of these women who are saying, ‘I had an abortion. I deeply regret that decision.'”

“There are women who have committed suicide because of it,” she added. “Women who have had abortions are over six times more likely to commit suicide. They’re more likely to have eating disorders and more likely to have anxiety disorders [and] depression. Are they just not looking at the data? Are they not listening to these women? Because these women are out there.”