Exclusive — Ex-Navy SEAL: ‘Wokeness,’ ‘Political Correctness’ Helped Kill 13 Troops in Afghanistan

Rob O’Neill, a retired Navy SEAL who took part in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that “political correctness” and “woke” ideology contributed to the deaths of 13 U.S. military servicepersons in Afghanistan in suicide bombings during the Biden administration’s withdrawal from the failed state.

“The longer we spend time in a war, the more attorneys and politicians get involved, and if you ever really want to lose something, get politicians involved,” O’Neill said.

The Biden administration prioritized symbolism with its stated withdrawal on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks over operational security, O’Neill stated.

He said, “We should have pulled out of Afghanistan, no doubt. But we did it the wrong way, and it was rushed because politicians wanted to get that 20th-anniversary celebration of, ‘I ended the war, and here we are 20 years later,’ and they just rushed it, and the reason they rushed it is they’re getting bad advice from advisors.”