Exclusive — Rep. Nancy Mace: Republicans ‘Don’t Have an Agenda,’ ‘All We’re Saying Is Democrats Are Bad’

Republicans “don’t have an agenda” while having a “very easy” time evading responsibility as a minority and opposition party, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) stated on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Mace said Republicans must offer Americans more than opposition to Democrats and the broader left.

“It’s very easy for all of us to vote no, right now, but the toughest part is going to be when we’re in the majority,” she stated. “Sometimes Republicans have the attention span of a gnat on Red Bull, right? We haven’t had a long-term plan. We don’t have an agenda, right now, during re-election. All we’re saying is, ‘Democrats are bad,’ but if we want to get independents, moderates, even a few Democrats to come and be with us and join us in the midterms and to vote for our candidate and our nominee in 2024, then we have to have an agenda of solutions.”

She remarked, “What’s going to be hard for Republicans is when we are in a majority in a year and a half. [Will] we do what we said we were going to do, or do we revert back to past years and past sessions where we don’t cut spending, we don’t cut taxes, we don’t reform the healthcare system, that we do the opposite of what we promised we would do?”

“[Governing] is going to be the toughest part,” she concluded. “How do we hold elected officials — myself included — accountable when Republicans are in the majority?”

Mace warned that America is nearing a point of no return.



“The precipice … the edge of the abyss that we are at, right now, perhaps we have transcended that abyss,” she concluded, “But my kids and my country are worth are worth fighting for. They’re worth saving, and we’ve got to make sure that we elect people who are going to do what they say that are going to do, particularly when we are in the majority.”