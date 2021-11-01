Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) noted on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak that the Biden administration’s proposed $450,000 payout to migrants allegedly harmed by the Trump administration is more than the death benefit compensation provided to Americans whose spouses died in military service.

Murphy remarked,”[The Biden administration] said they want to give $450,000 to each of these individuals [and] $400,000 is what’s given to someone who lost a loved one while in service of this country in the military, [and] $450,000 is more than [compensation paid to] someone who was lost in 9/11.”

He continued, “This is a slap in the face of the American people. We are literally paying people to commit crimes against this country. Why the Biden administration is complicit and wants to do this is just simply unconscionable. It just fits in the narrative that they can’t get any crazier or more anti-American than the day before, so they have to try.”

On this #NationalDayoftheDeployed, I want to thank the thousands of deployed servicemembers who continue to forgo holidays, birthdays, funerals, weddings, and countless other memories with family to keep us safe. We can never thank you enough for your selfless service. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IpeD2FtONo — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) October 26, 2021

Pollak noted that the Biden administration’s contemplation of rewarding migrants for illegally entering the U.S. will further incentivize illegal immigration and exploitation of children by transnational criminal cartels and those they smuggle across the U.S.-Mexico border.

He said, “Democrats just don’t understand incentives and human behavior. Unless they want this flood to continue. … They don’t get why human beings do what we do, because if you say you’re gonna earn half a million dollars by showing up here illegally, why wouldn’t all of the world come here to get half a million bucks? It’s like winning the lottery.”

“This is just going to make the flood on the border even worse,” he added. “Once word gets around that people who are – unquote-unquote — ‘separated from their children’ or ‘separated from their families’ are going get half a million bucks in compensation, everyone’s going to come here. They would even stage their separation, so they have some kind of claim through the ACLU and other lawyers. … This is a terrible incentive.”

Murphy replied, “You’re telling [everyone], especially lower-income America, we’re going to pay people to come in our country illegally and pay them depending upon how many family members — more than you’re ever going to earn in a lifetime.”