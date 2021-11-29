Former New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Breitbart News on Sunday that Democrats “fabricated” claims and “lied” in a subpoena issued to him by a House committee ostensibly investigating the events of January 6.

The subpoena sent to Kerik by The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol included false claims about his whereabouts on January 5 drawn from left-wing political commentators and news media, including Bob Woodward’s 2021 book Fear, Rage, and Peril and the Washington Post.

“They actually fabricated — in the congressional subpoena — they fabricated a meeting that I was supposed to be at, on January 5th in Washington, DC,” Kerik stated on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak. “They fabricated that meeting. They lied on a congressional subpoena.”



He continued, “They used sources for that story. They said that I was there on January 5th at a meeting, and they got that from Bob Woodward’s book. Well, that was a lie. They said they got it from the Washington Post. That too was a lie. Bottom line is, I wasn’t in Washington, DC, on January 5th. I was in New York City, so they lied on a congressional subpoena.”

The subpoena sent to Kerik alleges that the House committee’s “investigation” has “revealed credible eivdence of your involvement in the events within the scope of the Select Committee’s inquiry.”

The House committee ostensibly investigating January 6 includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). It also has a “tip line” requesting “information regarding the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.”