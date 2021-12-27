Exclusive — Jim Jordan: Republican Majority House Will Investigate Fauci, Gain of Function, and Lab Leak

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a hearing before the Government Operations Subcommittee of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee July 9, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing on "Examining Solutions to Close the $106 Billion Improper …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Robert Kraychik

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday told Alex Marlow, host of the Breitbart Daily News podcast, that Republicans, if elected to a majority in the House of Representatives in November, should investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci — the president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — and gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Republicans must “do the oversight that needs to be done,” Jordan said.

Marlow highlighted the Democrats’ ostensible “investigation” of the events of January 6 as a congressional focus at the expense of substantive inquiries into matters of public importance.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Some followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory are now turning to online support groups and even therapy to help them move on, now that it's clear Donald Trump's presidency is over. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Jordan remarked, “The top investigation — which I think will primarily be done on the Oversight Committee — is on Fauci and the gain of function and the lab leak, which is the most likely scenario how we got this virus.”

He continued, “That’s kind of oversight you’re supposed to do, not this crazy January 6 political attack that they’re doing.”

“If the Democrats go down this road of kicking Republicans off committees, trying to put a good man in prison, like Mark Meadows — they shouldn’t do this stuff — but if they’re going to, if they’re going to cross this bridge, if it’s good enough for one side, it should apply to the other as well,” Jordan added.

Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan

Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Jordan described Democrat leverage of government power as partisan “weaponization.”

The Ohio congressman said Republicans should investigate the Department of Justice’s coordination, under Attorney General Merrick Garland’s directorship, with the left-wing National School Boards Association (NSBA) in targeting parents opposed to the left’s imposition of “transgender” ideology onto their children’s education.

Jordan stated, “We should be looking at what the Justice Department really did do, the information that was passed back and forth when they decided to go after moms and dads in this whole school board issue [in Virginia].”

Jordan also called for investigations of the “debacle” on the U.S.-Mexico border.

MATIAS ROMERO, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 02: Members of the Central American migrant caravan move to the next town at dawn on November 02, 2018 in Matias Romero, Mexico. The group of migrants, many of them fleeing violence in their home countries, last took a rest day on Wednesday and has resumed their journey towards the United States border. As fatigue from the heat, distance and poor sanitary conditions has set in, the numbers of people participating in the trek has slowly dwindled but a significant group are still determined to get to the United States. President Donald Trump said Wednesday as many as 15,000 troops may be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of the migrant caravan from illegally entering the country.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

