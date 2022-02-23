Exclusive — Mike Pompeo: What Is Happening in Canada Can Happen in America

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that governmental restrictions on human rights in Canada highlight the importance of protecting constitutional rights in America on the Wednesday edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Pompeo described Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act as “shocking” and “unconscionable.”

He stated, “It’s been pretty shocking to watch them invoke this series of emergency acts [and observe] the lengths that they have taken to use this law to undermine the right of people just to simply go out and demand the things that matter to their families, to their livelihoods.”

Pompeo recalled that the Freedom Convoy arose in opposition to federally imposed vaccine mandates on truckers. Such mandates “[require] people sitting in a cab of a truck who drive thousands of miles [to be] vaccinated,” he noted. “It’s not scientific. It’s deeply political.”

The former secretary of state contrasted the U.S. Constitution with the Constitution Canada and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“It reminds us how important our Constitution is, as well,” he determined. “They don’t have one. They don’t have a First Amendment. It reminds us how dear these things are, and how much we have to protect them.”

He warned, “We saw some of this — and are seeing some of this — in our own political system. We shouldn’t forget, we had government shut down churches and synagogues and let bars stay open. This is not something that is just on the other side of the border.”

“While what Trudeau has done is unconscionable, we need to make sure that here at home, we don’t permit authoritarian leaders here to take those same kinds of actions,” he concluded.

