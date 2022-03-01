Mark Levin said Andrew Breitbart taught others to live a consequential life through the power of example on Monday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the death of Breitbart News’s founder.

“You really do have one life to live, and don’t be on your deathbed one day and say, ‘I could’ve, would’ve, should’ve,'” Levin stated. “At least take some comfort in knowing you fought the good fight. You did it in a tactical and smart way, and now you leave it to the next generation.

“That’s how I think of things. Life is so damn short. You don’t know when it’s going to end. Make it consequential, and I don’t just mean for yourself, [but also] for the society around you.”

Breitbart helped illustrate that “you want to have a consequential life,” Levin emphasized.

Levin highlighted the scope of Breitbart’s impact in terms of identifying talented people and cultivating their skills in the news media scene.

He said, “Another thing Andrew taught me [is that] he had a lot of interns, a lot of staff, [and] he treated them with respect. He wanted as many as possible. He wanted to grow this movement, as do I. He was very giving of his time.”

Marlow remarked, “A lot of the people who I respect the most are people who are generous with their brands and with their time.” He added, “Andrew was the ultimate talent scout.”

Breitbart was courageous and lived a rich life, Marlow held.

“Courage” was “one of the many values and good traits that Andrew Breitbart had,” he stated. “[Breitbart] would stand up to people, be it in the media, be it physically, sometimes, with going to Occupy rallies.”

Marlow said Breitbart’s led an “interesting,” “rich,” and “fulfilling life.”

“He had lots children, and he had a really interesting backstory from working with Ariana Huffington to Matt Drudge, to being a music journalist before he became well known as the guerilla journalist that inspired so many people,” he reflected, “but to think of how much living he did in 43 years, he did more living in 43 years than most people would do in 100 lifetimes, and that in and of itself is inspirational.”

Levin remarked, “All the people who attack Breitbart will never be remembered,” The people who work today at the Washington Post and the New York Times will never be remembered. They’re not even a footnote to a footnote in history. It’s as if they never existed.”

Levin was awarded the first Citizens United Andrew Breitbart Defender of the First Amendment Award at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2014.

