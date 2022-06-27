Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District Jim Bognet told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday this past weekend that his opponent, Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA), is a “classic out-of-touch faker” for selling himself out to leadership.

Breitbart News host Matthew Boyle mentioned that Cartwright has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 99 percent of the time and President Joe Biden 100 percent of the time. In response, Bognet called the Democrat representative a “classic out-of-touch faker” with the people in Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District.

The Republican nominee explained that it all started when “Cartwright got elected pretending to be pro-life in 2012” by telling people he was a good Catholic and against abortion. “He has sold out to Biden and Pelosi and the left-wing money. Here’s how it works, Matt: Pelosi and Biden give him $5 million of left-wing money from pro-abortion-on-demand people across the country, and he votes with them,” he added.

“Well, his loyalty is 100 percent to Biden and Pelosi and San Francisco and to the progressives across the country,” Bognet explained. “Cartwright certainly isn’t loyal to Hazleton or Scranton or Wilkes Barre or Wayne County or Pike County.”

“[Cartwright] just does what they tell him to do. And they reward him with money and power. And that’s the corrupt bargain that he struck, but we’re gonna change that this year,” Bognet continued. “He has tried to fool the voters of Northeast Pennsylvania, but we’re not going to let them anymore. We’re going to take it to them. We’re going to fight them…And it’s going to set the voters of Northeast Pennsylvania free of being represented by a super liberal progressive that stands with the squad — and behind them Pelosi — instead of with the people of Northeast PA.”

“100 percent,” Bognet said, agreeing with Boyle that unseating Cartwright and having a Republican congressman in Scranton, the “quintessential working-class town,” would be a powerful message to Biden and his radical agenda.

Bognet added that beating Cartwright would send a “shockwave” across the country. “This is the number one House race in the nation because it’s the only place where you can directly vote against Joe Biden. You can vote on Joe Biden’s agenda, because Matt Cartwright is bought and paid for and selected by Joe Biden.”

“This is the number one race to say no, stop. No more liberal lunacy in the United States of America,” he explained.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.