Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL and Republican nominee to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, said on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that his opponent, state Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-WI), will not criticize Gov. Tony Evers’s (D-WI) paroling of violent criminals due to partisan political calculations.

Marlow noted that Pfaff refused to condemn the release of convicted murderer and rapist Terrance Shaw. Wisconsin Right Now reported:

Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff, who is running for Congress, is refusing to condemn the discretionary parole of “meat hook” killer/rapist Terrance Shaw to his Onalaska hometown, where Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections placed Shaw in a house operating as an unregistered daycare. Even though the murder also occurred in his hometown, Pfaff (D-Onalaska), who is running against former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden for Congress, has been completely silent about the Shaw parole, refusing to condemn the release or the fact the state Department of Corrections admittedly placed Shaw in a home functioning as an unlicensed daycare. He did not respond to questions specifically asking whether he would do so.

Van Orden remarked, “This is a logical extension of the Defund the Police police movement, so our police officers have been demonized and criminals have been allowed to run free, and people are too afraid to say something.”

“This guy was released by the state of Wisconsin — the Department of Corrections — his name is Terrance Shaw,” Van Orden recalled. “He raped and murdered a mother of two. That family fell apart completely. The dad ended up drinking himself to death. Just tragic.”

He continued, “The Department of Corrections releases this guy into a daycare in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Brad Pfaff, my opponent … that’s where he lives, but he is so afraid to go against Governor Evers that he will not protect the women and children in his own community.”

Van Orden noted that Wisconsin, under Evers’s governorship, “released hundreds of these hardcore criminals, child rapists, and murders.”

“The Democrats in this state are too afraid to say something about it,” he stated. “That’s pathetic. Not only does Brad Pfaff have no business being in the U.S. Congress, he should resign his seat as a state senator. He’s my state senator.”

Pfaff is “unwilling to speak truth to power in this most heinous instance,” Van Orden concluded. “This is indicative of someone that is unwilling to put the safety of a community above his own personal political interests.”

