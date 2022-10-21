Exclusive — Bill O’Reilly on ‘Killing the Legends’: ‘Not a Natural State for People to Be Famous,’ ‘Excess Kills’

Fame in the modern era is an unnatural state of being, Bill O’Reilly, host of No Spin News and author of Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity, said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

O’Reilly reflected on the theme of his latest book, Killing the Legends, in which he cautioned against the potential danger and lethality of celebrity with case studies of figures such as Muhammad Ali, John Lennon, and Elvis Presley.

“I got a list of people who went down, and it is just harrowing,” O’Reilly said. “Even the people who don’t destroy themselves in public and private, they’re a mess. It’s not a natural state for people to be famous.”

Aggressive surveillance of famous people is dangerous, O’Reilly held.

He continued, “When you leave your house in America now, and you’re a famous person, there’s a camera on you every second — people following you around, they’re trying to record you, the emotional weight of that — never are you relaxed in public.”

O’Reilly warned of parasitic persons preying on celebrities.

He said, “In private, people want stuff from you — primarily money — and so the human being who’s a celebrity is getting whacked every two minutes from every side, and then they have to perform.”



“Excess kills,” he remarked. “That’s what killed Elvis. Physical excess killed Ali. Lennon became a heroin addict.”

He went on, “It’s excess in the sense that when you’re at that level, you can have anything you want. You get into a phony world where you snap your fingers, things appear. You lose sight of a lot of sensitivities — particularly to other people — and you go into this world of, ‘Well, it’s all about me. I want this now,’ and that runs you down.”

“Be careful what you wish for,” he said of those aspiring for fame.

O’Reilly highlighted Oprah Winfrey as an example of a celebrity who carefully navigates the potential pitfalls of celebrity.

“Some people survive it,” he concluded. “Oprah is a good example. [She is] somebody who was able to build a structure around her that was not self-destructive or allow people in to hurt her. A very shrewd woman [who] did it methodically.”

