Exclusive — Doug Burgum: ‘Biden Should Pardon Trump’

President Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and his wife Kathryn Helgaas Burgum after arriving at Hector International Airport in Fargo, N.D., Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Trump is in Fargo to speak at a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Hannah Bleau

President Joe Biden “should pardon Trump” so the country can focus on real issues, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is also running for president, told Breitbart News Saturday.

Burgum made it clear that every American has the right to be frustrated about what appears to be a two-tier justice system, explaining that this issue also distracts from the Biden administration’s failures on the economy, energy policy, and national security.

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. On Thursday during a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden announced that a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures was close to being done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced on Sunday that she expects Democrats to have an "agreement" on a framework for the social safety net plan and a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the next week.The reconciliation package, which was slated at first to cost $3.5 Trillion, would still be the biggest support to expanding education, health care and child care support, and also help to fight the climate crisis as well as make further investments in infrastructure. Congress still needs to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill by October 31 before the extension of funding for surface transportation expires. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images).

“Whether it’s, you know, failed withdrawals from Afghanistan, you know, whether it’s the crazy things, sending the State Department to Venezuela and asking them to produce more energy when they … produce it less cleanly than almost anyone in the world, but they’re not calling the governors of Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska, Montana, Texas — you know, the energy-producing states,” he said.

“They are not calling on American clean domestic energy production,” he said, highlighting that the Biden administration is calling on “foreign adversaries to do this.”

“Everybody has a right to be upset about this — about this double standard, which is applied differently to a Republican versus Democrat,” the governor assured.

Burgum briefly noted the document issues associated with twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Biden and called for overall “better document management processes when people leave office.”

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with US Vice President Joseph Biden, during a portrait unveiling ceremony for outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), on Capitol Hill December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shares a laugh with then-Vice President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill on December 8, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“Because then we wouldn’t have to have the whole country talking about it. … We could actually be focusing on the things that we’re supposed to,” he said, noting people have asked him about pardons if he were president.

“People are asking me about pardons. You know, Biden should pardon Trump and say, ‘Hey, not good for our country. This is what our adversaries wanted,’” Burgum said, asserting that the Russians and Chinese are likely thrilled by the infighting.

LISTEN:

“Putin in Ukraine — Putin doesn’t even invade Ukraine if we had a better energy policy because he had all of Western Europe dependent on him for energy at the time that he invaded. And so, some of this is just a giant distraction,” Burgum said, emphasizing the need to focus on “real issues.”

biden and putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during the Navy Day Parade on July 31, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Russia (Contributor/Getty Images).

Bergum said that with him as commander-in-chief, the Department of Justice “will be applying the law equally.”

“There’s going to have to be a reset, a cleaning house there to make sure that we’ve got the right leadership that says there’s one rule of law, and that applies equally to all people in the country,” he added.

RELATED — Sununu: GOP Candidates Promising Trump Pardon ‘Doing a Two-Step Straight Off a Cliff’

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.