Exclusive — Doug Burgum: ‘Biden Should Pardon Trump’

President Joe Biden “should pardon Trump” so the country can focus on real issues, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who is also running for president, told Breitbart News Saturday.

Burgum made it clear that every American has the right to be frustrated about what appears to be a two-tier justice system, explaining that this issue also distracts from the Biden administration’s failures on the economy, energy policy, and national security.

“Whether it’s, you know, failed withdrawals from Afghanistan, you know, whether it’s the crazy things, sending the State Department to Venezuela and asking them to produce more energy when they … produce it less cleanly than almost anyone in the world, but they’re not calling the governors of Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska, Montana, Texas — you know, the energy-producing states,” he said.

“They are not calling on American clean domestic energy production,” he said, highlighting that the Biden administration is calling on “foreign adversaries to do this.”

“Everybody has a right to be upset about this — about this double standard, which is applied differently to a Republican versus Democrat,” the governor assured.

Burgum briefly noted the document issues associated with twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Biden and called for overall “better document management processes when people leave office.”

“Because then we wouldn’t have to have the whole country talking about it. … We could actually be focusing on the things that we’re supposed to,” he said, noting people have asked him about pardons if he were president.

“People are asking me about pardons. You know, Biden should pardon Trump and say, ‘Hey, not good for our country. This is what our adversaries wanted,’” Burgum said, asserting that the Russians and Chinese are likely thrilled by the infighting.

LISTEN:

“Putin in Ukraine — Putin doesn’t even invade Ukraine if we had a better energy policy because he had all of Western Europe dependent on him for energy at the time that he invaded. And so, some of this is just a giant distraction,” Burgum said, emphasizing the need to focus on “real issues.”

Bergum said that with him as commander-in-chief, the Department of Justice “will be applying the law equally.”

“There’s going to have to be a reset, a cleaning house there to make sure that we’ve got the right leadership that says there’s one rule of law, and that applies equally to all people in the country,” he added.

RELATED — Sununu: GOP Candidates Promising Trump Pardon ‘Doing a Two-Step Straight Off a Cliff’



Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.