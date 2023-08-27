Exclusive — Donald Trump Jr. Lays Out Issue with Establishment GOP: Feels like It ‘Despises Its Own Voters’

It sometimes feels as though part of the Republican Party “despises its own voters,” Donald Trump Jr. said during a discussion on Breitbart News Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr. discussed Fox News’s decision to kick him out of the spin room after the first Republican primary debate last week — a move which gave further credence to critics of the outlet, who believe the network is mistreating former President Donald Trump and clearly favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary race.

“It’s what everyone hates about the Republican Party. … It sort of feels like it despises its own voters. You know what I mean? And I’m not saying everyone,” Don Jr. explained, noting that Fox News blocked him and other Trump surrogates from the spin room despite letting “a bunch of Democrats” in the designated area.

“They blocked Matt Gaetz, a sitting congressman. You think that’s a big deal, a sitting congressman from the home state of the guy that they’re boosting,” he said. “They wouldn’t let [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene in. But I mean, they had security stop me,” he said, adding that it almost worked out better for him because one of the most viral clips from the post-debate spin room is his own gaggle of 30 reporters and “security holding his hand up saying I can’t go a step further.”

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing. And I’ve seen this because I see this from, you know, guys that I know and many guys I know, business guys I respect that are sort of good businessmen. They’re kind of conservative, or they’re fiscally conservative socially,” he said, deeming them essentially “New York City Republican[s].”

“And like, they have all these things … and I’m like, ‘Hey, man, have you ever spent any actual time with like, real Americans? Because like, if you did, you’d realize that they’re not stupid people, but like, you have no idea what you’re talking about, like you’re basing it on like, a two-second conversation with your chauffeur or something like that. You gave him a leading question,'” he said.

“Like, people don’t get that. … I spoke to 5,000 people under a tent yesterday, outside of Las Vegas, like I’m on the ground, all over the country, and I see it, and it’s hard to believe that all of these people either don’t get it, which I mean, that’s pretty scary, or they refuse to get it because they either don’t care or don’t want to believe it, all of which to me are disqualifying,” Don Jr. added, noting that this same detached establishment despises Trump because “he’s the biggest threat to their power.”

LISTEN:

“These guys want someone they can control. They want someone that when they call and say jump, the President says how high. They know they don’t have that with Trump, and [it] allows him to actually fight for the real Americans that he got into this thing [for] to begin with,” he continued, listing his father’s accomplishments and noting that Trump poses an even bigger threat to the establishment’s way of life now, because he has four years of experience and more political savvy.

“But now with the knowledge with four years of experiencing, now understanding who the snakes are … Trump knows where those people are and who they are and won’t bring them in. That’s the biggest threat to the Deep State,” he said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.