Exclusive – Texas Republican John O’Shea: Kay Granger ‘Matriarch’ of Opposition to Jim Jordan Speakership Bid

Texas conservative John O’Shea said on Breitbart News Saturday that House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-TX) was the “matriarch” of the Republican opposition to Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker of the House.

O’Shea spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as 25 House “Republicans” blocked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan’s Speakership bid.

Granger was one of the more prominent members to oppose Jordan, the Republican Speaker nominee, as she serves as the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

O’Shea — a businessman who hopes to primary Granger — said that Granger represents “what is wrong with the country.”

He explained, “We have a ruling class of political professional politicians and this oligarchy does not care about their constituents.”

O’Shea added, “What does Kay do? Does she listen to her constituents, no. She goes her own path as the chairwoman of appropriations, never meeting a spending bill that she does not love. She decided to be the matriarch of the opposition.”

Granger’s Appropriations Committee represents a strong core of opposition to Jordan’s Speakership bid, as seven of the 25 House Republicans against the Ohio Republican are members of the committee.

This includes:

Granger Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)

Granger’s opposition to Jordan incensed Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) so much that he called to remove Granger as the committee chair.

“Kay Granger doesn’t deserve to be chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee. She’s blocking the most fiscally conservative choice we’ve ever had to be the Speaker of the House. And she should lose her gavel for that,” Banks told Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye.

