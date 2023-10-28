Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s upcoming book, MTG, “tells the inside story that was never told in the news,” the congresswoman said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Greene previewed her book, which comes out November 21, 2023, explaining that it addresses many of the misconceptions about her–misconceptions that have been blasted out by the mainstream media over the years.

“The mainstream media attacked me and created the character of me that doesn’t exist. And then they sold that character, not only to our country, but to the entire world. And so my book sets the record straight,” she said, explaining that the book “tells the inside stories of what was really happening in [her] life” and “true stories that they twisted and lied about in the news.”

“It also takes a very strong America First view, which is my view and my true beliefs, and I take it to all of the issues that are important to our country. And I take it to the left. I punch them hard in the face, but I also call out some of our own on the right,” she said.

“The media runs the narrative in Washington, DC, and they do so by telling the stories that they want to tell and also spinning the narrative on those stories that they want the American people to believe. And what that does is it shapes the vote across America, unfortunately,” she said, explaining that, in these controversial times and during former President Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans have learned to look deeper and search for truth.

“A lot of my stories, I mean, every chapter — from me telling about January 6, me talking about getting kicked off committees, me talking about who the real racists are, which are the Democrat party, and me talking about my bill that is honestly one of the most important bills I have to protect children in a sense that it would stop transgender surgeries on children, all of these things — [the] Green New Deal, COVID lies, the lessons, all of these things — I expose from the inside,” Greene said, adding that she also addresses high profile smears against her, including “Jewish space lasers.”

“That was such a smear against me. They labeled me antisemitic, and I absolutely am not at all. I talk about how that story came to be in that social media post that I wrote back in 2018 that led to that horrible label — something that I never said,” she said. She added that she also gets personal and tells the story of her father’s battle with cancer and his passing. “[I tell] what was happening in my life while I was being crucified in the media every single day and attacked by Republicans in my own party.”

“The only thing I really cared about was my dad was dying of cancer, and my mother was alone. And so this book is such an incredible thing to write,” she said, noting that she also highlights issues of forgotten Americans, including manufacturers within her own district who “are the victims of [the] America Last agenda.”

“It was so much fun and freeing for me to write this,” she said. It shows, she added, “who I really am and how hard I have fought and how hard I will continue fighting, especially as we move forward in these perilous times.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.