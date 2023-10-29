Utah Senate Republican candidate Trent Staggs said on Breitbart News Saturday that electing another Senate conservative could create a “critical mass” for change in Congress’s upper chamber.

Staggs told Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that should he get elected to the Senate, he hopes to work with stalwart conservatives such as Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Ron Johnson (R-WI), J.D. Vance (R-OH), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and others.

He said that increasing the conservatives’ share of influence in Congress’s upper chamber could help create a “critical mass” to where Senate conservatives could “effectuate change.”

Boyle asked the mayor of Riverton, Utah, about Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) attacks against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Romney said that he knew “very little about him” and seemed interested in how Johnson would lead the House given that Johnson “has no experience in leadership or as a committee chair.”

“Inexperience seems to be qualification,” Romney said.

Romney is not running for reelection and Staggs hopes to replace him as Utah’s junior senator. Staggs previously told Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday that he hopes to be an America First advocate in the Senate.

Staggs said some lawmakers seem more interested in “maintaining power and enriching themselves” than advancing the American people’s interests.

Staggs said that Romney has effectively canceled Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) vote in the Senate.

