Exclusive – Bernie Moreno: Matt Dolan a ‘Reliable Vote for the Democrats’

Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH) would be a “reliable vote for the Democrats” if he makes it to the U.S. Senate, businessman and Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said during a Monday appearance on Breitbart News Daily, a day before Election Day in the Buckeye State.

Moreno said the working class has been “ripped off by our political elites” and wants an agenda that truly puts America first.

WATCH — U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Lists Top Priorities of a Republican-Controlled Senate:

“They see leaders that put the interests of foreign countries ahead of the interests of Americans. They see themselves getting crushed by inflation, and yet we’re spending billions of dollars housing and feeding illegal immigrants,” Moreno said, explaining that Ohioans “know that the Trump agenda is the right agenda — to put America first.”

“They’re sick of Democrats that are also sick of swamp RINOs,” he said, noting that the two are virtually “indistinguishable.”

“And that’s what this election comes down to. My opponent is basically 80 percent Sherrod Brown (D),” Moreno said, speaking of his primary opponent Dolan and comparing him to the incumbent Democrat Brown.

LISTEN:

“He’s not a full Sherrod Brown, but 80 percent there, but he’d be a reliable vote for the Democrats on the issues that matter,” he said, explaining that both hurdles — defeating Dolan in the primary and Brown in the general election, are big.

“They’re both difficult because in a primary, my opponent not only is he a weak RINO, but he also happens to be a trust fund baby that has, you know, [an] infinite amount of resources to do negative attack ads on me,” he said, explaining that the choice is quite clear, as Moreno is America first and Dolan is not.

“Here’s the bottom line,” he said, explaining that this comes down to the policies that will need to be voted on if and when former President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office.

WATCH — U.S. Republican Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: Trump’s “Gonna Be Our Nominee”:

“Do we deport all illegal immigrants? The answer is yes for me. You don’t give them amnesty. Do we get rid of the Department of Education? Yes for me, he will vote against that. Do we do we want term limits? I’m a yes. He’s a no. Do we want to continue to fund an endless war in Ukraine? He will vote for yes. I will vote for no. Do we want more Green New Deal government spending on mandates, and solar panels put on prime farmland? He’ll vote yes. I’ll vote no,” Moreno said.

“So this is a campaign where there’s been a lot of distractions, but ultimately, it does actually come down to putting these policies in place, because we cannot have a repeat of 2017 and ’18 in which President Trump had to fight Republicans just as much as he had to fight Democrats,” Moreno added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.