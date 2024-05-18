Exclusive — State Sen. John McGuire: ‘President Trump Is the Soul of the Republican Party’

Former President Donald Trump believes he can win Virginia, State Sen. John McGuire (R-VA), who is running for Rep. Bob Good’s (R-VA) congressional seat, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting that Trump is the “soul of the Republican Party.”

McGuire said he recently spoke to Trump, once in Mar-a-Lago, and said the former president expressed confidence that “we’re going to win Virginia.”

“And I think there’s a lot of excitement for Trump in Virginia as I campaign all over the Fifth Congressional District and all over Virginia, and I believe he’s gained support, you know, all over the place where he never had it before,” McGuire said, pointing to Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, as a prime example.

“And a great example … he set a record for a political rally in New Jersey, with over 100,000 people. So I’m excited for Trump to win Virginia and win — get back in the White House, and we certainly can’t survive four more years of Biden’s America last policies, just crushing people all over the country,” he said, explaining that “we’re fighting for the soul of the Republican Party.”

“And President Trump is the soul of the Republican Party,” he said, explaining that he was not even interested in politics “until Trump came down the escalator.”

LISTEN:

“And when I listened to what he said, I said that guy means what he says. He’s the first man I ever wrote a check to. I wrote my $1,000 check. And I’ve been with him ever since he came down the escalator,” he continued, noting that both he and Trump have “built a coalition across the entire state of Virginia.”

“President Trump has built a huge coalition across all factions of our party. And that’s what we need, and I think you’re gonna see wins in places, and those squishy people in the middle the — what do you call those guys, the independents — I think they’re going to do a huge swing towards us. I think they’re already doing it. And here’s the reason why,” he said, explaining that President Biden’s policies are the “best advertisement” for why America needs Trump back.

“So think about the small farmers that are living paycheck to paycheck, barely making it. Gas is up. Bread is up. Milk is up. It is just harder to pay your bills and harder to survive. So the best advertisement for Trump to win is Biden’s America last policies, and we cannot make it four more years. So I’m hearing that all around the district. I’m hearing people that did not — have never supported Trump saying they’re now supporting Trump, especially minorities,” he said, concluding that Virginia “is in play.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.