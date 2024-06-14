Exclusive — Rep. Ronny Jackson: You Do Not Have to Be a Physician to See Biden Is Unwell

One does not have to be a physician to see that President Joe Biden is unwell, former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said during a Friday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Jackson what he thinks — as a doctor — when he sees videos of Biden.

“Well, I think … you don’t have to be a physician anymore,” he began.

“There’s not little subtle clues, you know, that I’m picking up as a physician and somebody who was at the White House for 14 years and worked for three different presidents, and I’m picking up on some, you know, little issue that nobody else can see,” he said, emphasizing that “everyone knows what this is.”

“Everyone has had a relative that’s gone through this, and everyone you talk to is like, I know exactly what that is. I had an aunt and uncle, a grandparent that went through this process. You know, that’s Alzheimer’s. That’s dementia of some sort. That’s Parkinson’s. That’s multi-infarct dementia,” he said, asserting that Biden is dealing with some “serious cognitive issues related to his age, not allowing him to function.”

“He’s not fit to be president. He’s not fit to be commander-in-chief and head of state, and everybody can see it. You don’t have to be a doctor to see it, but, yeah, slurring his speech, you know, shuffling when he walks. He’s freezing up now. He’s all rigid, just freezing up. He doesn’t know where he’s at, what he’s doing. He turns around, he just walks off into oblivion,” Jackson said, explaining that “other world leaders are having to go over and capture him and bring him back into the fold.”

“It’s embarrassing, right?” he added.

